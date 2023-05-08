Swizz Beatz Doesn’t Think Alicia Keys Is a Fan of the $500,000 Virgil-Abloh Mercedes-Maybach He Bought Her

Swizz Beat just revealed that his latest gift for his wife, Alicia Keys, might’ve been a flop.

In a recent interview with radio host Angie Martinez, the famed Ruff Ryders producer says he feels the “Girl on Fire” singer wasn’t a fan of the $500,000 Mercedes-Maybach, designed by none other than the late Virgil Abloh, he bought for her birthday last March.

“I don’t think she liked the goddam car,” he said, adding that the vehicle was finished, complete with window tints, but it’s still sitting at the dealership.

Martinez said Keys didn’t seem to be the “flashy” type. However, Beatz believes the reason why his wife might not enjoy the car is because she fears what people will say about her. “I know she was already thinking like, ‘Are they gonna be on me if I bring the kids to school in this? Are people gonna know how I’m movin’?’” Beatz says.

When Keys shared a video of the car on Instagram in March, she captioned the post, “Maybach Sundays. I finally got to see my bday gift from the kids and my hubby. RIP @virgilabloh this one is a masterpiece woooowwww.”

But Beatz didn’t seem too offended by Keys’s lack of love. He explained the car wasn’t something he thought should be driven but instead was a work of art. “I feel like that car should be put up anyway,” the producer says. “It’s an art piece, and that’s why I thought that it was a good gift for her cause she collects Benzes, so I thought that this was a great addition to her collection.”

Abloh, LV’s former men’s artistic director, brought the beige-and-black ride to life, along with the help of Mercedes-Maybach chief design officer Gorden Wagener, as his third and finale collab with the marque. Unveiled in 2022, the car is a limited-edition take on Merc’s S-Class S 680, with just 150 models sent to production (one of which is now Keys’s). The luxury sedan houses a V-12 engine containing 604 hp, 20-inch wheels, and Maybach’s signature barred grille. Inside, the luxe whip’s nappa-leather seats, steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard, floor mats, and ceiling that all match the car’s exterior two-tone color scheme.