Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Wanted to Keep His Bronze ‘Rocky’ Statue When She Bought His $58 Million L.A. Manse

Sylvester Stallone revealed a hilarious thing that happened during negotiations with Adele when the singer was buying a Los Angeles mega-mansion from the action-movie star.

There was apparently a slight disagreement around a bronze statue of Rocky Balboa that overlooks the Beverly Park home’s pool. The rendering of Stallone’s iconic character captures him in his signature fist-pumping pose. Stallone told The Wall Street Journal that Adele insisted that the property keep the statue after the purchase.

When asked if he wanted to keep the work, the actor told WSJ: “I did. But she said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.’ She wanted the statue.” The family eventually decided to give it up, leaving the figure when they moved out last year.

Stallone and his family lived at the home for nearly three decades before the singer purchased it, reportedly for $58 million. Adele has since posted a photo on Instagram standing outside of the property with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

The home spans 3.5 acres and was initially listed for $110 million, according to The Los Angeles Times. It included eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms at the time of the deal. During his stay, Stallone installed steel-framed windows and doors as well as an art studio and an eight-car garage. Residents of the star-studded gated community in which it resides include Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, and Justin Bieber.

Adele has since made her own renovations to the property. The “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker has taken down the entire second floor, TMZ reported. However, Stallone doesn’t seem upset about the large changes at the home, as he told WSJ: “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

The “Easy on Me” singer previously discussed her enthusiasm for the Rocky film franchise in the past. Back in 2021, she told Vogue that she spent a lot of time in the pandemic watching the movies, and even started singing a song from the soundtrack while the writer of the article spent time with the singer.