Taylor Swift Turned Down Meghan Markle’s ‘Personal Letter’ Inviting Her on a Spotify Podcast: Report

Taylor Swift tur​​ned down an invite to appear on the now-defunct podcast Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s company Archewell produced during its partnership with Spotify, a new report claims.

Markle worked with Spotify’s Gimlet Media unit to create a list of potential guests for “Archetypes,” a podcast that addressed stereotypes of women throughout history. The Duchess of Sussex sent a personal letter to the singer, asking her to appear on the podcast that managed to land high-profile guests such as Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, and Paris Hilton. However, Swift reportedly declined the offer through a representative, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan landing lucrative deals—a $100 million partnership at Netflix and another worth more than $20 million at Spotify—the couple has experienced more scrapped projects than produced shows. While the pandemic played a role in stymieing production on projects, people familiar with the companies’ perspectives say the brands have reportedly been underwhelmed by Harry and Meghan’s lack of productivity, according to the WSJ. The couple’s deal with Spotify, signed in 2020, has since ended.

An Archewell spokeswoman told the publication that such bumps in the road are expected for such nascent ventures. She also said the company recently hired actress and producer Tracy Ryerson as its new head of scripted content. “New companies often make changes in their start-up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception,” the spokeswoman said. “We’re more equipped, focused and energized than ever before.”

Meanwhile, a Netflix spokeswoman said the company valued its partnership with the couple, pointing out that “Harry & Meghan—an Archewell production—was its biggest documentary debut. “We’ll continue to work together on a number of projects,” she told WSJ.

The new report also follows a previous Bloomberg article that said Prince Harry allegedly had unrealistic expectations for possible guests for a podcast that never came to be. The Duke of Sussex reportedly wanted to talk to Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg, and Donald Trump for a production about childhood trauma, despite how unlikely it was that they would agree to such an interview.