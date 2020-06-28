Creative Executive Matthew Moneypenney on Art, Watches and His Favorite Mercedes Benz

First thing you do in the morning?

I make my bed. It sets the tone for the day.

What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?

Black sweatshirts from APC and Cotton Citizen.

What do you most crave at the end of the day?

A glass of Petit Chablis, a fire, sleep.

What song is currently in your head?

“House of the Rising Sun” by Dee Dee Bridgewater. I took a group of 24 school friends to her concert at Blue Note, a New York jazz club, in February, and since then I cannot stop listening to that song.

How do you find calm?

Driving, gardening, working out.

What’s the most recent thing you’ve added to your collection?

I recently acquired a Missoni hand-knit sweater, which I’ve been collecting for years. They only make a couple each season. I was also just given a copy of a very rare book on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, where I go twice a year. It’s one of the most epically beautiful places you will ever see.