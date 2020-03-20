As the Art World Practices Social Distancing, 5 Curators Offer Book and Film Recommendations

As countries around the world continue to use social distancing as a means to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, we at ARTnews wanted to provide readers with a few book and article suggestions that might yield some entertainment, stimulation, and relief during an uncertain period. Below, you’ll find annotated reading and viewing recommendations from five curators and scholars, including art historian Julia Bryan-Wilson and Baltimore Museum of Art chief curator Asma Naeem. Picks range from Ling Ma’s novel Severance to the films of Chris Marker.

Elissa Auther

Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and Chief Curator, Museum of Arts and Design, New York

Garments Against Women by Anne Boyer and No, Wait. Yep. Definitely Still Hate Myself by Robert Fitterman

I enjoy conceptual forms of writing and poetry and these are two of my favorite authors because I identify with their sense of humor.

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

Winner of the 2019 Booker Prize, Evaristo’s novel is a wonderfully rich and complicated history of feminism as played out in the lives of intersecting generations of black British women.

Quotational Practices: Repeating the Future in Contemporary Art by Patrick Greaney

This is a scholarly study about what the art world calls appropriation and how to think about it from a more compelling position, highlighting the genre’s intersection with the history of conceptual writing.

See Shells by Barry Rosen and Gioia Timpanelli

This weird, delightful book combines photos by art world denizen Barry Rosen of his seashell collection accompanied by Timpanelli’s short story “A Love Story From Elizabeth Street, 1905.” As a fellow collector of shells, I had to have it in my library, and I page through it on a regular basis.

In the Distance by Hernan Diaz

I grew up in Arizona, and I’m a huge fan of films and literature that defy the conventions of the Western. This is one of the most brilliant new contributions to the post-Western genre.

Naomi Beckwith

Senior Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago

The films of Chris Marker

Marker spent his entire cinematic career taking viewers on a journey between isolation and exploration, history and fantasy, political agency and social torpor, discovery and memory, all while trying to grasp the impending apocalypse. It’s always good to experience beautiful and sensitive meditations on what human beings can do to each other in the best and the worst of times, and no one captures that better than Marker.

Julia Bryan-Wilson

Professor, Modern and Contemporary Art, University of California, Berkeley

Severance by Ling Ma

Instead of giving credit to various white male novelists for foreseeing something like Covid-19, how about supporting women of color authors who have been writing toward this catastrophe? I just finished Ling Ma’s scary and fascinating book Severance, which takes place in the aftermath of a widespread fever and is also a scathing commentary on the contemporary workplace. Sometimes it is good to “stay with the trouble,” to quote Donna Haraway, and reflect on this moment through the critical lens of feminist speculative fiction.

“The Relief Problem” by Yudong Wang

But sometimes it is also good to keep doing what you’re already doing, to take mental health breaks from the onslaught of news. I am writing a book about Louise Nevelson and have been reading a lot about theories of the relief, including writings by Adolf von Hildebrand. A great recent article [from 2018] about this subject was published in Ars Orientalis by Yudong Wang that takes a cross-cultural approach to the relief, including a consideration of Buddhist sculpture, Donatello, and Natalie Charkow Hollander.

Think Tank Aesthetics by Pamela Lee

Pamela Lee’s brilliant new book, Think Tank Aesthetics, is just out from MIT Press—literally published this week!—and it is a must-read art historical account tracing the entanglements between cybernetics, systems theory, and modernism in the Cold War.