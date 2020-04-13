The Best Cocktail Shakers to Make Bar-Quality Drinks

Anyone that’s ever stepped foot into a bar knows the unmistakable sound of a cocktail shaker. The percussive, locomotive-like sound signals that you’re just a few moments away from enjoying a refreshing drink that’s been handcrafted for you. That shake and, more importantly, the cocktail it presages don’t have to be limited to your favorite bar. A cocktail shaker can be the perfect way to elevate your cocktails from home.

Shaking helps to better mix, dilute and chill your drink and that, in turn, leads to an overall better cocktail. With these factors in mind, here are four cocktail shakers that will instantly make your drinks taste better while bringing the bar experience that much closer to home.

1. OXO SteeL Cocktail Shaker A fast and easy way to get started making your own cocktails at home to invest in a quality shaker like this version from OXO. The shaker is great for beginners who want to get some quality reps in with something that’s sturdy. With a double-wall construction and non-slip grip, you won’t need to worry about the shaker getting too cold or slipping out of your hands while you’re using it. Plus, at 18 oz, there’s plenty of room inside the shaker for you to make several drinks at a time, making it a go-to option for entertaining. So, polish up your skills and you’ll be showing off in no time. Pros: Great for those first getting into home cocktail making. Cons: More seasoned makers will want something without a built-in strainer. BUY NOW: $29.95

2. Sundowner Society Cocktail Shaker You might have noticed that most bartenders use a split-shaker like this one from Sundowner Society. That’s because two individualized containers actually help to create a vacuum-seal, allowing for the elements inside the shaker to interact better with one another. In short, you’ll really be able to shake things up. Additionally, it comes with an included strainer, as a great value-add. Pros: A quick and easy swap to elevate your at-home experience. Cons: The two-piece approach might take some getting used to. BUY NOW: $35.99

3. Cresimo 4-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set There’s nothing worse than buying a product and realizing that you actually don’t have everything you need to make it function properly. However, that’s not a concern with this cocktail shaker from Cresimo; it actually goes above and beyond to provide some extra features for cocktail making. Included is a separate Hawthrone strainer that perfectly fits the shaker itself (eliminating the risk of a mess from a mismatched strainer and shaker), as well as a jigger to measure out ingredient amounts. Plus, the two shaker elements help to create a tight vacuum-seal to ensure no drop is wasted. Pros: Above and beyond the call of duty. Cons: Shaker isn’t insulated so your hands might get cold with large amounts of ice. BUY NOW: $23.95