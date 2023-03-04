Quantcast
Fifth Ave vs. Madison Ave: Which of These Two Famous Streets Runs the Block in New York City?

While Fifth became renowned for shopping, Madison was known for advertising—but the tides are changing.

Fifth Ave and Madison Av street signs Tomas Abad/Alamy

Two of the world’s most famous streets run parallel to each other through Manhattan, a mere 420 feet apart. Fifth Avenue is known globally for its fashion and shopping; Madison Avenue is synonymous with the advertising industry. But over the past few decades, an increasing number of elite luxury brands have made the latter their home. With the grand opening of the new Hermes flagship store, has Madison Avenue finally taken over as the place to be seen in the Big Apple? 

Fifth Ave

Madison Av.

NAMING RIGHTS

Ingeniously named for its location between Fourth (now Park) and Sixth Avenues.

NAMING RIGHTS

Indirectly names after President James Madison. (The avenue begins at Madison Square, which is directly named after him.)

ICONIC IMAGE

Holly Golightly wearing last night’s black dress outside her favorite store in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn

   United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

ICONIC IMAGE

Don Draper falling from the Sterling Cooper offices during the opening credits of Mad Men.

SECRET ORIGIN STORY

After the Civil War, Mary Mason Jones built a series of mansions between 57th and 58th streets, minting the original Millionaire’s Row. The Vanderbilts (and everyone else) followed suit.

SECRET ORIGIN STORY

Madison wasn’t part of the 1811 plan for Manhattan’s rectangular grid. Developer Samuel B. Ruggles used his influence to have it pass through land he owned—and make it more valuable.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

If Mayor Eric Adams gets his way, Fifth will soon expand sidewalks for pedestrians, establish new bike lanes and cordon off green spaces.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Last September, Hermès opened a 45,000-square-foot flagship store on 706 Madison.

Hermes 706 Madison Av store

   Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

LUXURY STORES

Armani, Bergdorf Goodman, Bulgari, Harry Winston, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co. and Prada

Louis Vuitton store facade, Fifth Avenue

   B.O'Kane/Alamy Stock Photo

LUXURY STORES

Alexander McQueen, Hermès, Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, La Perla, Ralph Lauren and Prada (again)

FROM RESIDENCE TO RETAIL

Cornelius Vanderbilt II’s mansion at 57th and Fifth, the largest private home ever built in the Big Apple, was demolished in 1926 to make way for Bergdorf Goodman.

FROM RESIDENCE TO RETAIL

Gertrude Rhinelander Waldo spent lavishly building a house at 72nd and Madison—and never moved in. It’s been Ralph Lauren’s flagship since 1986.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

In 2018, after 123 years in business, Henri Bendel shut its flagship location at 56th and Fifth.

Henri Bendel shopping bag

   Patti McConville / Alamy Stock Photo

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

The globally beloved Barneys at 61st and Madison closed its doors in 2020.

Signage for Barneys New York

   Drew Angerer/Getty Images

I COME FOR THE ART

Disputes about where Fifth’s Museum Mile starts and ends abound, but no one disagrees about which institution is the crown jewel: the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC

   Sean Pavone/Alamy Stock Photo

I COME FOR THE ART

The brutalist pile at 75th and Madison was the Whitney before it became the Met Breuer. It now temporarily houses the Frick Collection while its usual home—on Fifth—is renovated.

The Met Breuer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Upper East Side is closed during the Coronavirus pandemic on May 16, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 313,000 lives with over 4.7 million infections reported. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

   Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

REASON TO SKIP THE HOT DOG CART

No one comes here for the food. If you really want breakfast at Tiffany’s, its Blue Box Café is expected to reopen later this year.

REASON TO SKIP THE HOT DOG CART

Carnivores aren’t thrilled about the new plant-based menu at Michelin three-star Eleven Madison Park. Maybe you’ll want that hot dog after all.

A food truck in New York City

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

