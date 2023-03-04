Fifth Ave vs. Madison Ave: Which of These Two Famous Streets Runs the Block in New York City?

Fifth Ave Madison Av.

NAMING RIGHTS Ingeniously named for its location between Fourth (now Park) and Sixth Avenues. NAMING RIGHTS Indirectly names after President James Madison. (The avenue begins at Madison Square, which is directly named after him.)

ICONIC IMAGE Holly Golightly wearing last night’s black dress outside her favorite store in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. ICONIC IMAGE Don Draper falling from the Sterling Cooper offices during the opening credits of Mad Men.

SECRET ORIGIN STORY After the Civil War, Mary Mason Jones built a series of mansions between 57th and 58th streets, minting the original Millionaire’s Row. The Vanderbilts (and everyone else) followed suit. SECRET ORIGIN STORY Madison wasn’t part of the 1811 plan for Manhattan’s rectangular grid. Developer Samuel B. Ruggles used his influence to have it pass through land he owned—and make it more valuable.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK If Mayor Eric Adams gets his way, Fifth will soon expand sidewalks for pedestrians, establish new bike lanes and cordon off green spaces. NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK Last September, Hermès opened a 45,000-square-foot flagship store on 706 Madison.

LUXURY STORES Armani, Bergdorf Goodman, Bulgari, Harry Winston, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co. and Prada LUXURY STORES Alexander McQueen, Hermès, Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, La Perla, Ralph Lauren and Prada (again)

FROM RESIDENCE TO RETAIL Cornelius Vanderbilt II’s mansion at 57th and Fifth, the largest private home ever built in the Big Apple, was demolished in 1926 to make way for Bergdorf Goodman. FROM RESIDENCE TO RETAIL Gertrude Rhinelander Waldo spent lavishly building a house at 72nd and Madison—and never moved in. It’s been Ralph Lauren’s flagship since 1986.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY In 2018, after 123 years in business, Henri Bendel shut its flagship location at 56th and Fifth. THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY The globally beloved Barneys at 61st and Madison closed its doors in 2020.

I COME FOR THE ART Disputes about where Fifth’s Museum Mile starts and ends abound, but no one disagrees about which institution is the crown jewel: the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I COME FOR THE ART The brutalist pile at 75th and Madison was the Whitney before it became the Met Breuer. It now temporarily houses the Frick Collection while its usual home—on Fifth—is renovated.