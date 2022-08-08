The First Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival Was Just Delivered—and It’s the Best-Looking Car You’ll See Today

The Bizzarrini 5300 GT’s sex-on-wheels body seems more likely to be found in a mechanic’s shop than pouncing on backroads or race circuits. But beneath Giorgetto Giugiaro’s curvaceous sheetmetal lies a secret weapon: remarkable engineering courtesy of the brand’s namesake, Giotto Bizzarrini.

After a stint at Alfa Romeo, the driver-cum-engineer had worked on the Ferrari 250 GTO—one of the most monumental grail cars of the 20th century—before conjuring Lamborghini’s first V-12, a charismatic engine that was so stout, it served the carmaker for nearly a half-century.

Once Bizzarrini focused on his own ventures, the fruits of his labor were formidable: the A3/C, a competition version of his 5300 GT. The enterprising Italian was so strapped for cash that instead of hiring a transporter to get his car to the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans, he drove it himself from Italy to France. Thanks to its slippery aerodynamics and monstruous 327 cubic-inch Chevrolet engine fed by four Weber carburetors, the low-slung contender achieved the third fastest top speed of 186 mph on the Mulsanne straight, helping it finish a remarkable 1st in class, and 9th overall. The incredible achievement reinforced the Italian carmaker’s larger-than-life legend, which accompanied slinky form with focused function. “You don’t win Le Mans by just looking pretty,” says Bruce Meyer, who owns the Bizzarrini that won the famous race. Unfortunately, Bizzarrini’s frisson of success only lasted until 1969, when the brand folded.

The marque was revived in 2020 by Pegasus Brands, an international car dealership specializing in elite brands including Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Koenigsegg. Its first venture is a run of 24 continuation models inspired by chassis 0222, the very car that won its class at Le Mans in 1965 at the hands of Régis Fraissinet and Jean de Mortemart. Like revitalized models from Aston Martin, Bentley and Jaguar, this redux draws upon original blueprints, 3-D scans, and historical research which includes paint-matching the crimson shade of the original car. It’s also built to meet Appendix K FIA regulations for competition, with a period-correct 5.3-liter V-8 that makes appropriately bestial noises. A lightweight composite body over a steel frame is said to produce a feathery curb weight in the neighborhood of 2,711 pounds, with an independent rear suspension and four-wheel disc brakes that honor the original. The cars can be spec’d with a fiberglass body that qualifies them for historic racing, or a carbon fiber setup for a Strada configuration that’s road-ready.

Now that the first 5300 GT Corsa Revival has been delivered to its first customer, production is underway for the remaining 23 examples. With decades-old styling and a seven-figure price tag, the resuscitated Bizzarrini certainly isn’t for everyone—which explains why the revived carmaker is also working on a modern supercar. But for seekers of classical beauty and brutal speed, few things fit the bill quite like this newly revived Italian icon.