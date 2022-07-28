Inside ‘The Row’, an Invite-Only Metaverse Neighborhood Designed by Real-World Artists

Real-estate in the metaverse is about to get a lot more exclusive.

This week, a group of real-world artists and real estate professionals unveiled a new invitation-only community of virtual homes. Dubbed “The Row,” the neighborhood is home to digital residences designed by a list of creatives including Daniel Arsham, Misha Kahn and Andres Reisinger. It’s the brainchild of brothers Oren and Tal Alexander of The Alexander Team, the highest-grossing real estate brokerage duo in both New York City and Miami. The brothers are working in partnership with metaverse and NFT platform Everyrealm on the properties, which will launch on the world-building platform Mona later this year.

The members-only realm will include 30 of these homes, each of which is being sold as a one-of-one NFT. In the renderings, you can spot a host of other-worldly structures, sculptures and settings. From a two-level home balancing on a spherical base in the middle of nowhere to a bubble-like build that hovers over water between two massive rock formations, the concepts take advantage of the metaverse’s lack of physical boundaries. (There are, however, a handful of designs that look more like what you’d see in the real world.)

The more outlandish designs include everything from a space whose primary decoration is an eroding Roman sculpture, designed by Arsham. Other interiors include unique sculptural light fixtures, nature-defying expanses of honed marble or florals that levitate above an expansive sunken living room.

“Our clientele collects trophy real estate in the real world, and now we are enabling that same level of curation in the metaverse,” said Oren in a statement. “The Row will be the most high-profile real estate development across many metaverses.”

While The Row may be the first luxury, invite-only community of its kind, it’s certainly not the first metaverse property project. The top real estate platforms, or rather “The Big Four,” in the metaverse include Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels and Somnium. Over $500 million in properties were sold across all four in 2021, according to reports.

If you want to bask in The Row’s futuristic sanctuaries, you can now request an invitation to become a member of the community via its dedicated website. It is invitation-only and will become available once development wraps later this year.

Click here to see more images of the properties.