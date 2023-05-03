The Weeknd and Blue Bottle Teamed Up for a New Ethiopian Coffee Line That Honors His Heritage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The best part of waking up could be The Weeknd in your cup.

Blue Bottle Coffee is collaborating with the singer and his record label, XO. They have unveiled Samra Origins—a brand and a product line. It is named after The Weeknd’s mother Samra, and “pays homage to his family’s heritage with a shared respect for Ethiopia and its coffee traditions,” according to a release.

This month, Samra Origins will make its debut with a limited release of Exceedingly Rare Ethiopia Wolde Faye Koricha COE #7. “Its vibrant flavor profile captures the classic notes of fresh fruit and bright florals this region is praised for,” a release states.

“Ethiopian culture is an important part of my identity and I’m proud to work alongside the Blue Bottle Coffee team to shine a light on Ethiopian traditions, values, and of course, coffee,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “Growing up, I watched my mother perform Buna Tetu, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. This sensory experience helped shape my understanding of community and taught me to always honor my roots. Samra Origins is a true passion project that I hope will inspire curiosity and encourage support for Ethiopia’s people, while also spreading the warmth and friendship so ingrained in Ethiopian culture.”

Meanwhile, this summer The Weeknd and Blue Bottle will release the Samra Origins Blend, which will be available in whole bean and cold brew in select Blue Bottle cafes across the United States. The coffee company also said that it plans to donate to The Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund, which helps aid the United Nations World Food Programme with a focus on Ethiopia.

“Since Blue Bottle Coffee’s inception in 2002, we’ve sourced coffee from Ethiopia. In 2023, Ethiopia is still consistently among our top origins by volume. I’m excited that we’re extending our commitment there with Samra Origins so we can continue to share the best of Ethiopian coffee and support our network of producers in the country,” CEO of Blue Bottle Coffee Karl Strovink said in a statement accompanying the new release.

You can order the collab starting May 9, priced at $65 per 100 gram tin exclusively at the Samra Origins website.