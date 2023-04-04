Jennifer Aniston Is Openly Campaigning for a Role in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Hello, Mike White? Are you there? A longtime TV darling would like a word. After the stunning success of White’s dark comedy The White Lotus for two seasons in a row, seasoned actors are lining up for a chance at their very own Jennifer Coolidge moment—and Friends star Jennifer Aniston has officially joined the fray.

In a recent interview with E! News correspondent Keltie Knight, Aniston revealed that she was “obsessed with” The White Lotus, and she’s up for a role that fits right in with the Murder Mystery 2 star’s recent roles. When Knight suggested that she could play the sister of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, on the scene to avenge her late sister’s death, Aniston was all in.

“Did you hear it, Mike White?” Aniston said of Keltie’s comments, going on to add that White—a former co-star of hers from 2002’s The Good Girl hadn’t given her a call on his first unsuccessful rounds trying to sell the show that’s now landed at HBO.

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 HBO

“Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, ‘I know you all passed on it!'” Aniston said. “I didn’t! I didn’t even get a call.”

While White himself has yet to weigh in on Aniston’s request (and mild accusation), Jennifer Coolidge has waded into the conversation to show her full support for Aniston taking up the McQuoid mantle in her absence.

“I love Jennifer Aniston, and she could do no wrong in my book,” Coolidge said, also speaking to E! News‘s Keltie Knight at the GLAAD Media Awards a few days later. But she has a demand of her own, too.

“If Jennifer Aniston gets to do White Lotus 3, then Jane Lynch gets to do White Lotus 3.”

Lynch, standing beside Coolidge, was all in—joining a long list of actors including Hayden Panettiere, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Marsden, and more who have all vehemently shared that they’d love to be cast in the third season, which we now know will be taking place in Thailand.

After years of hearing “no” from Hollywood big-wigs (though not from Jennifer Aniston, apparently), Mike White’s phone line is now the hottest spot in town.