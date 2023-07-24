This $2 Billion Theme Park in Oklahoma Will Be the Size of Disneyland

Move over, Disneyland: A massive new theme park is coming to the U.S.—and it’s headed to an unlikely place.

The $2 billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be nestled in northeast Oklahoma, according to a news release from project leader Mansion Entertainment Group. The new amusement park will be located near the town of Vinita, located approximately 65 miles northeast of Tulsa, NBC Chicago reported.

The undertaking will take place in stages, starting with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins (with additional amenities planned) that’ll mark the first phase, which opens in spring 2025. The park will be designed by Oklahoma architects ADG Blatt and is set to be the largest campground in the central U.S, according to the company.

American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

The world-class theme park and resort is expected to fully open in 2026. Future visitors will be treated to an Americana-themed environment with a number of attractions, including entertaining rides, live shows, waterways, family attractions, and food and beverage options. The project, which altogether will be comparable to the size of Disneyland, will also include a 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said in the release. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

State officials say the project will have economic benefits for the state.

“There’s no better place to represent the heart of America than northeast Oklahoma,” Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom said in a statement. “This $2 billion investment in our state will create more than 4,000 jobs and introduce a new category of entertainment to the region, and its long-term economic impact will be transformative. Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further. Since tourism is a doorway to economic development, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will draw new businesses not only to the surrounding area but also throughout the region and state.”

Looks like we’ll be flocking to the Sooner State soon enough.