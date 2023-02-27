‘White Lotus’ Star Theo James Rocked a Sleek Gold Omega Speedmaster With a Green Dial at the SAG Awards

Mike White’s The White Lotus won big at last night’s SAG Awards, and the entire award-winning ensemble brought their A game from the very start of the night. Theo James, who played Season 2’s Cameron Sullivan, paired a classic black suit with a dark, subtly checkered Louis Vuitton tie and a flashy gold Omega Speedmaster worth nearly $40,000 on the red carpet last night, an expensive and elegant look that no doubt made his character proud.

James sported the iconic Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch in 18-karat Moonshine Gold with a green PVD dial and green ceramic bezel ring. The 42 mm timepiece features double bevels on the transparent caseback and bears an inscription that reads “First Watch Worn on the Moon,” a nod to the watch’s storied history as the model worn by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin during their 1969 moon landing. The Moonwatch also features a manual-winding chronograph movement and is master chronometer certified. It retails for $39,400 on the Omega website.

James added more subtle hints of luxury to his red carpet look with Omega Prestige cufflinks in stainless steel and 18-karat red gold, studded with two dark eyes of hawk cabochons and priced at $1,190 on the Omega website.

While James’s Moonwatch was the highest-value Omega watch seen on last night’s red carpet, a handful of other stars also stepped out wearing timepieces from the same brand. A runner-up to The White Lotus star’s design was a $32,400 Constellation Quartz in Sedna gold worn by West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose. Other Omega styles included two Constellation Globemasters seen on The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Barry Keoghan and Babylon‘s Diego Calva, as well as four different De Ville Prestige designs worn by Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Harry Shum Jr. and Ke Huy Quan, The Whale‘s Brendan Fraser and presenter Andrew Garfield.