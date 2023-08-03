9 Thieves Robbed a Gucci Storefront in L.A. in Broad Daylight

These crooks have expensive taste.

On Monday, one day before Piaget’s Paris flagship boutique was held up at gunpoint, a group of thieves robbed a Gucci storefront in Los Angeles, according to The Los Angeles Times. The heist occurred in broad daylight and was even caught on video by an eyewitness.

The Gucci storefront in question is located within Bloomingdale’s department store in the Westfield Century City mall, which is just southwest of Beverly Hills. Around 3 p.m. local time, a group of nine people covered head-to-toe barged into Gucci, grabbed all the merchandise they could grab and ran out of Bloomingdale’s.

Damn they robbed the Gucci store in Beverly Hills 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Tq3KBwc1Ct — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 1, 2023

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the paper that a robbery occurred at the mall on Monday afternoon but did not reveal the name of the affected store or provide an estimate of the value of what was stolen. A video of the incident posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, shows the group of thieves running out of the Gucci storefront carrying armfuls of bags and other high-priced accessories while passersby looked on in shock. The clip also shows a security guard and a Gucci employee helplessly following the crooks.

It is unclear whether the thieves were armed or if anyone was harmed during the incident. The LAPD has yet to say if any arrests have been made, though it did tell the LA Times that the thieves drove off in a red Kia and an unidentified white SUV.

The police department did not respond to a request for comment from Robb Report on Thursday afternoon.

This isn’t the first smash-and-grab theft to strike a Gucci store in California this summer. In early July, another of the fashion house’s locations near San Francisco’s Union Square was robbed, according to Women’s Wear Daily. In that incident, a group of four to six men, who authorities say were armed, made off with $48,000 in merchandise before evading a police pursuit.