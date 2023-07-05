A Ticket to the Game When LeBron James Broke the NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record Is Heading to Auction

One lucky bidder could soon win a piece of NBA history.

On February 7, 2023, LeBron James became the top-scoring player in the NBA’s history. During a Los Angeles Lakers match at the Crypto.com Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he smashed the record previously set by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which was 38,387 points.

Now, a $92 ticket stub from that game is expected to sell for thousands through Heritage Auctions. The stub is for a seat from the 2nd row of section 209 and has a Mint 9 grade by the PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), TMZ reported.

HA.com

The auction house anticipates that the stub will sell for at least $5,000. With about a week to go, bidding is currently at $2,200.

James’ mother, wife and three children were all at the game sitting courtside when he broke the record, according to Associated Press. People in the arena began roaring every time James touched the ball in anticipation of the historic moment. After he sunk a step-back shot to make NBA history, James had tears in his eyes as he reflected on the moment.

“I had a moment when it happened, and I embraced that moment,” he said, AP reported. “Seeing my family and friends, the people that’s been around me since I started this journey to the NBA, definitely very emotional right there. Just a kid from a small town in Ohio. I had a moment there, but I don’t think it’s really hit me, what just transpired.”

Abdul-Jabbar had held the title of most prolific scorer for a staggering 39 years. After James’s feat, Jabbar didn’t seem bothered to lose the distinction.

“It’s as if I won a billion dollars in a lottery and 39 years later someone won two billion dollars. How would I feel? Grateful that I won and happy that the next person also won,” he wrote in a post published on his personal Substack, according to CNBC. “His winning in no way affects my winning.”