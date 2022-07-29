Tiffany Launches a New Social Impact Platform to Foster Diversity and Inclusion in the Jewelry Industry

Tiffany & Co. wants to help underrepresented communities shine.

The American icon debuted a new social impact platform this week that is designed to make the jewelry industry more inclusive and diverse. Built around the tenets of creativity, education and community, Tiffany Atrium comprises a range of different initiatives developed with nonprofits for minorites.

“At Tiffany & Co., we have a responsibility to enact positive change in our world,” Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru said in a statement. “Tiffany Atrium will allow us to streamline and scale the necessary processes in doing so.”

In the fall, the educational initiatives will kick off with the Tiffany & Co. apprenticeship program. Eight apprentices will be selected through LVMH’s Métiers d’Excellence Institute (ME Institute) and the New York State Craft Apprentice Program to follow a two-year, hands-on training scheme at some of the jeweler’s top ateliers. The apprentices will be selected from “historically underrepresented communities,” according to Tiffany.

In addition, the storied jeweler is partnering with select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to provide educational and professional opportunities for students in the fields of creative arts and communications. The move includes a $2 million pledge to Above Love Scholarships, a program that was launched together with Beyoncé’s Beygood charity and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. (You might remember the celebrity power couple are also Tiffany ambassadors.)

In NYC, meanwhile, Tiffany will collaborate with nonprofits such as Free Arts and the Lower East Side Girls Club on different programs throughout the year.

To commemorate the launch of Tiffany Atrium, the brand tapped artist Derrick Adams (pictured) to design an original piece titled I Shine, You Shine, We Shine. The artwork will be auctioned by Artsy in an online sale running from July 27 to August 10. All of the proceeds will go toward The Last Resort Artist Retreat. Founded by Adams, this artist residency in Baltimore is designed to give Black artists and cultural workers a reprieve from the daily to expand creative freedom.