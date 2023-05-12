Tiffany & Co. Is the Official Jeweler for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, Because She’s That Girl

Every queen should have her diamonds, and Queen Bey is no different.

Tiffany & Co. has announced that the company is the official jeweler for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. The American jeweler is providing custom creations and designs for her performances.

Specifically, the brand has provided the singer an earpiece containing 4.5 carats of white diamonds; she wore it at her first concert in Stockholm, Sweden, and she’ll wear the piece throughout her 57-show tour. In addition to custom designs, Beyoncé will also wear pieces from the company’s Tiffany HardWear collection and Elsa Peretti line.

It’s not the first time the singer has collaborated with the company. Last year, Tiffany & Co. released the video for a Studio 54-inspired “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign set to her song “Summer Renaissance,” a track on her latest album. In the short film, she wore a Tiffany HardWear necklace and diamond designs, including a 10-carat diamond ring and diamond encrusted lock bracelets, the company said in the release.

This tour is shaping up to be one for the ages. The singer may earn $2.1 billion from her Renaissance World Tour promoting her latest album. The Beehive has been flooding social media with videos and images from her performances. The excitement may be due to the fact that Beyoncé hasn’t toured solo in seven years, since her Formation outing in 2016.

Her husband, Jay-Z, also has ties to Tiffany & Co. The pair starred together in one of the brand’s recent campaigns, which made waves in part because it also showed off a Basquiat painting in the background. Hova, of course, was also one of the first celebrities seen wearing the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus back in 2021.

Following her Stockholm performance, Beyoncé is set to perform in London for five shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, beginning May 29. Meanwhile, her North American concerts will start in Toronto on July 9. Then, the tour will move to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 29 and 30.