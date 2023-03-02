BTS’s Jimin Is Now Tiffany & Co.’s Newest Ambassador

Tiffany & Co. is officially in the BTS business. The luxury jewelry brand revealed that K-Pop sensation Jimin will be joining the company as their latest brand ambassador, a thrilling development for BTS and Tiffany’s fans alike.

Jimin’s new relationship with Tiffany & Co. will include a handful of upcoming campaigns in which the singer and dancer will model the brand’s jewelry. Per WWD, the partnership will allow Jimin to “showcase his unique approach to jewelry styling as he wears iconic Tiffany & Co. designs.” A Tiffany’s Instagram post announcing the news shows the star modeling a stack half pavé, full pavé and diamond accented models of the brand’s Lock bracelets—a style also recently worn by Michael B. Jordan to February’s Creed III European premiere.

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry,” Jimin said in a statement.

Executive vice president Alexandre Arnault echoed his excitement for the future of the partnership, saying that “[Jimin] embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co.”

The Tiffany & Co. collaboration with Jimin is the second high-end brand partnership announced for a member of BTS this week, after Louis Vuitton’s February 24 announcement that J-Hope would be joining their brand as an ambassador. BTS had previously been signed to LV in 2021, but that contract expired, and 2023 has seen individual members of the group breaking out on their own.

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

BTS has been on hiatus since June 2022, which means that band members Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook have increasingly been focusing on solo ventures as they figure out what they want to do next. These luxury partnerships with Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton (as well as Jimin’s brand ambassador gig with Dior, announced earlier this year) signify that the band’s star power isn’t going anywhere while they plot their next move, and that we could be seeing a shift toward each bandmember developing an independent identity and celebrity status in coming years, as opposed to the combined star power of BTS.

Jimin, who has a solo album called Face coming out later this month, certainly seems eager for his solo chapter to begin, and these partnerships with Dior and Tiffany & Co. will give him the perfect platform to introduce who he is now.