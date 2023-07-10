Tiffany & Co. Unveils the 10-Carat+ Tiffany Muzo Emerald

In the high-end gem trade, certain origins are code words for excellence. When it comes to rubies, the locale of note is Mogok, a town in the Mandalay region of Myanmar. For sapphires, it’s Kashmir, the Himalayan territory disputed between India and Pakistan that was once a source of blue sapphires prized for their velvety cornflower appearance.

And for emeralds, the origin of choice is Muzo, a municipality in Colombia’s Western Boyacá Province, about 60 miles northwest of Bogota. Muzo’s emeralds are famed for their pure Platonic green, a result of their pitch-perfect concentrations of chromium and vanadium. As a result, they adorned the Incas, the Mughals, and the czars.

And soon, perhaps, a very lucky client of Tiffany & Co.

On Monday, the New York retailer announced that it has acquired an exceptional emerald from the famed mine. Weighing more than 10 carats and blessed with the saturated green hue of only the finest emeralds, the stone, which has been fashioned in a rectangular cut, has a name: the Tiffany Muzo Emerald.

The gem “is considered the finest emerald ever discovered from our mine,” Jason Woods, president of Muzo Emerald Colombia, the company that has worked the historic mine since 2009, tells Robb Report. “Its exceptional rarity is due to its remarkable size, vivid color, and eye-clean clarity, all qualities that make a Muzo emerald coveted worldwide. Our successful relationship with Tiffany & Co. spans many years, and it was only fitting that this once-in-a-lifetime discovery be named and remembered for generations to come.”

In a statement, Victoria Wirth Reynolds, Tiffany & Co.’s chief gemologist, described the gem as “a continuation of Tiffany’s longstanding heritage of acquiring the most coveted gemstones that Mother Nature has to offer.”

The emerald was extracted in December 2019 from the historic Puerto Arturo shaft, which extends more than 500 feet underground. Lacking in fissures and virtually inclusion free, the stone contains a few microscopic inclusions consistent with those found in Colombian emeralds from the Muzo region.

The jeweler will debut the emerald in the fall, in a yet-to-be-revealed setting, as part of the next chapter of Tiffany’s annual high jewelry collection, Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue.