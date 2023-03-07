Tiffany & Co. and Nike Just Unveiled a 23-Pound Sterling-Silver Shoebox

Nothing quite inspires the same joy as a robin’s egg blue Tiffany & Co. box—unless, of course, you’re a sneakerhead, in which case the right shoebox gives you the same thrill. As part of its ongoing Nike collaboration, the storied brand has decided to make the best of both worlds with a sterling-silver shoebox handcrafted by its jewelers.

Tiffany & Co. revealed the silver shoebox it had designed with Nike earlier today, posting a video showing the arduous silversmithing process alongside the news. The box, made of classic Tiffany .925 sterling silver, weighs in at 23 pounds and took 155 hours for Tiffany to create. This is not the shoebox that comes along with the Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1, to be clear—Highsnobiety reports that only one box was created, and price is available upon request.

Tiffany & Co. announced their collaboration with Nike on January 31, 2023, following a long line of luxury brands such as Jacquemus, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Off-White that have collaborated with the athletic apparel company over the years. The duo released the first look at their Nike Air Force 1 x Tiffany & Co. 1837 sneaker on February 1, an announcement met with some disappointment, primarily from fans hoping for the shoe to come in white instead of black. Nonetheless, the sneaker—which dropped last night—has already sold out and is now being offered on resale sites such as StockX for over $1,000.

The Nike x Tiffany sneaker features a Tiffany Blue Swoosh on black suede and a Tiffany & Co. logo on the tongue. The heel features sterling-silver plates listing both brands, and shoe laces are available in yellow, white or Tiffany Blue. The jeweler is also selling Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1 dubraes, Nike/Tiffany whistle pendants, Nike/Tiffany silver shoe horns and Nike/Tiffany silver shoe brushes along with the kicks—all of which are already sold out on the Tiffany & Co. website.

“A Legendary Pair,” the tagline for the Nike/Tiffany collaboration, certainly seems to have lived up to its name in less than 12 hours.