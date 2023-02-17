Tiger Woods Handed Justin Thomas a Tampon After Outdriving Him. Not Everyone Thinks It’s Funny.

During Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods proved more than his golf game is thriving these days—his sense of humor is alive and well, too.

After outdriving good friend and fellow pro Justin Thomas on the ninth hole of yesterday’s round, Woods walked up to him and handed him a tampon, which made the players laugh heartily as they made their way to the next hole.

The cameras had captured the moment when Woods subtly handed Thomas something that got them both chuckling; photographers quickly narrowed in on the unknown item and discovered that it was a Tampax-brand tampon. Thomas looked down at the object and quickly threw it away once he realized what it was, laughing at Woods’s antics.

Tiger Woods hands Justin Thomas a tampon at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Woods has a history of playful trash talk for his opponents throughout his career; he previously poked fun at Thomas before they played in the 150th Open Championship together last summer.

“See you tomorrow for the past winners event,” Woods told Thomas at the time, according to Insider. “Oh, I forgot you’ve never won here.”

While Thomas seemed humored by Woods’s jab, the tampon exchange has already garnered controversy on social media, where some are describing Woods’s action as sexist.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas laughing at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

“Oh a tampon. Because women are weak. I get it,” tweeted journalist Priya Desai.

USA Today columnist Christine Brennan penned a column about the incident titled “Really, Tiger? You’re a 47-year-old ‘girl dad’ who still pulls juvenile and sexist tampon pranks like an immature school boy?”

Neither Woods’s nor Thomas’s reps have replied to any requests for comment about the exchange so far.

“It was nice that I had this unbelievable pairing, two great guys, two great friends,” Woods said in a press conference after completing the first leg of the tournament. “It was a great round. The ebb and flow of needling each other, encouraging each other and telling stories,” he continued, per CNN. “Because I hadn’t been out here so I’ve missed some of the things that have transpired on tour, which is kind of fun.”