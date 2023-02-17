Tiger Woods Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the Only Billionaire Athletes

Tiger Woods is officially back in the game and better than ever—at the very least, when it comes to his financial standing.

Woods made a triumphant return to the Genesis Invitational this week after a seven-month break from competitive golf, and though he has had a difficult few years, his status as a living legend seems to only have grown. Photos from the Riviera Country Club show Woods followed by a sea of cell phone cameras wherever he goes, and the pro golfer’s performance so far hasn’t disappointed, with three birdies on the three final holes of his first round back. He ultimately shot a 2-under-69 and is just five shots shy of the lead—but off the golf course, Woods’s current net worth makes him a whole other kind of winner.

Back in 2020, Celebrity Net Worth reported that Woods had a net worth of $800 million. But over the last few tumultuous years, including a near-fatal car crash in 2021 that put Woods in the hospital for three weeks and required many more months of rest and rehabilitation, that number has shot up, putting Woods in the very exclusive class of billionaire athletes.

As of June 2022, Forbes estimated Woods’s net worth as at least $1 billion, and noting that his total income of $1.7 billion over the course of his career was “more than anyone else Forbes has tracked.” Only three pro athletes have ever reached the billionaire marker: Woods, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Forbes noted that Woods’s fortune was largely not due to his earnings as a golfer, which accounted for less than 10 percent of both career earnings and net worth. Instead, Woods built his fortune through numerous lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Rolex, Nike and Monster Energy, making smart business moves and leveraging his status as a household name.

Today, the “Tiger Effect“—the nickname for the drastic increase in golf viewership and public interest that occurs when Woods is playing—appears to still be in effect as excited chatter follows his return to the Genesis Invitational. ESPN reports the crowd in attendance was “cheering him incessantly from the first tee shot,” and Woods said his adrenaline levels were so high that he had to rein in his game accordingly.

“There’s nothing like come game time, just the feeling of the butterflies and trying to calm all that stuff down,” Woods shared. “Even though it’s cold out here, [the ball] was going even further than we expected. I had to dial all that back in.”