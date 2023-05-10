Quantcast
Country Star Tim McGraw’s Pooch Won Best in Breed at the Westminster Dog Show

The prestigious Best in Show prize went to a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen called Buddy Holly.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano (co-owned by Tim McGraw) wins Best New Breed at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) Sarah Stier/Getty

It turns out one of the stars of this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has a celebrity pedigree.

A Bracco Italiano named Lepshi, who won his breed’s debut at the event on Tuesday, happens to be co-owned by country music legend Tim McGraw. The “Something Like That” singer’s regal 6-year-old pooch beat out eight other Italian hunting dogs to score top honors in the category, as reported by the Associated Press.

Lepshi (pronounced leep-she) reportedly nailed the breed’s signature ground-covering trot in the ring to outshine his competitors. Ryan Wolfe, who handles the dog for McGraw and his fellow owners Kristi Libertore, Tony Libertore, and Jenell Tonini-Zanotto, said it was an “honor” to come first.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano (co-owned by Tim McGraw) wins Best New Breed at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Lepshi bested eight other Bracco Italiano to win Best in Breed. Cindy Ord/Getty

“He’s a wonderful ambassador for the breed,” the handler added.

McGraw is clearly a fan of the breed, too. The singer and his A-lister wife, Faith Hill, have welcomed a number of Bracco Italianos into their Nashville mega-mansion and showcased them on social media.

“So proud of Lepshi,” McGraw wrote on Instagram. “He’s always been a winner in our eyes!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Janice Hayes and Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group, wins Best in Show at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Winner of Best in Show Buddy Holly in action. Sarah Stier/Getty

Lepshi wasn’t the only standout at the 147th annual show, though. Around 2,500 dogs from 210 breeds strutted their stuff at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on May 8. Each breed produced a rightful winner and the top dogs were then separated into seven groups (hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working, and terrier) to determine the overall champion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group, wins Best in Show at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Buddy Holly with his awards. Cindy Ord/Getty

A Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen (or PBGV) named Buddy Holly won the coveted Best in Show award. The shaggy six-year-old from Palm Springs was the first of his breed to score the contest’s top prize, as reported by Reuters. PBGVs were bred to track hares through the rugged terrain in the Vendée district of France, but the humble breed has now made it to the world stage.

“I never thought a PBGV would do this,” handler and co-owner Janice Hayes said after the win. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Rummie, the Pekingese, Winner of the Toy Group, wins 2023 Reserve Best in Show at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Rummie was runner-up for Best in Show. Sarah Stier/Getty

Buddy Holly bested the six other finalists to take home what is considered the most prestigious dog show award in the U.S. This year’s Best in Show reserve (or runner-up) was a Pekingese named Rummie. The fluffy toy dog has the winning coat in our eyes, though.

