Timothée Chalamet Is the New Face of Bleu De Chanel Fragrance

Chanel has picked a new brand ambassador for one of its best-selling fragrances.

The French fashion house announced on Instagram that Timothée Chalamet will be the new face of Bleu de Chanel. The post was accompanied by an evocative black and white photo of the actor taken by Mario Sorrenti.

In its announcement post, Chanel wrote the fragrance is “for the man who is deeply himself.” During an interview with British Vogue, the actor gave his own description: “I like that it feels a little pulled back, it’s subtle but still assertive,” he said. “I’m not someone who wears scent all the time. For me, it’s about emphasizing a moment.”

Hours before the announcement, the Dune actor sparked speculation by posting a photo of the company’s “CC” logo, along with the vague proclamation: “CC X TC OTW.” No other details had been provided. But Chalamet has since followed up his cryptic post with several shots tagging Chanel and Sorrenti, presumably further images from the fragrance campaign.

The fragrance is a top seller, and the brand’s decision to hire the 27-year-old actor indicates an interest in capturing a growing market, according to Vogue. Citing market research firm Euromonitor International, the fashion magazine reported that the international men’s fragrance market is expected to grow from $14.2 billion in 2020 to $19.6 billion by 2025.

The news is not completely surprising as Chalamet was spotted filming a commercial for the fragrance in New York City in April. Chanel previously hired Brad Pitt to serve as a fragrance ambassador.

Chalamet’s style has proven itself to be versatile and at times unconventional. For instance, he made headlines with his 2019 Golden Globes Louis Vuitton harness. He also won fans with his gray silk and satin suit at the Venice Film Festival the same year.

The most recent face of Bleu de Chanel was French actor Gaspard Ulliel. Best known for his role as Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, Ulliel died last year in a skiing accident in his home country. The brand had not named a new ambassador for the fragrance until now.