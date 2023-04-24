Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese Hanging Out in the Subway for a Chanel Shoot Has the Internet Going Wild

Timothée Chalamet has been filming for some upcoming projects on the streets of New York City recently, and he’s been making headlines everywhere he goes—this week, most of all for outtakes from his commercial shoot with famed director Martin Scorsese for Chanel Bleu cologne. The duo was seen filming together in N.Y.C., and one particular photo of the two of them on the subway is taking the internet by storm.

Scorsese is directing the upcoming Chanel commercial starring Chalamet, and at one point appears to have been chatting between setups with the 27-year-old actor in a subway car in Astoria, Queens when this now-beloved photo was taken. Chalamet is dressed in his commercial look—black leather pants and a black leather jacket over a black t-shirt, an outfit that generated plenty of conversation all on its own—while Scorsese is dressed in jeans, Hoka sneakers, and an oversized brown jacket, clutching a brown leather bag on his lap. While Chalamet is sitting on one of the regular subway seats, Scorsese is perched on a white cloth chair with wooden legs that someone brought into the train car for their chat.

Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese are seen at the Chanel Bleu commercial set on April 22, 2023 in New York City Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The internet seemed to instantly see themselves in this photo, and retweeted it into oblivion, making jokes about Chalamet’s new relationship with Kylie Jenner, about what Scorsese might be asking him about, about their resemblance to Succession‘s Kendall and Logan Roy, and about how perfectly it encapsulates Scorsese’s status that he’s sitting on a nicely upholstered chair instead of the actual subway seats.

Another clip from behind the scenes of the commercial shoot, in which Chalamet is seen laughing with Scorsese and appears to say “period,” a common expression of emphatic agreement among Gen Z, has also quickly gone viral. Social media just can’t get enough of this pairing of one of the most established directors out there with the young man who’s thoroughly changed the game for Hollywood leading men in recent years, and prayers are already going out for these two to collaborate on a feature-length project after their Chanel Bleu ad is wrapped. At the very least, it seems like the marketing campaign would write itself.