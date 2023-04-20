Timothée Chalamet Just Wore a Hot-Pink-and-Black Sweater From Louis Vuitton in N.Y.C

Is anyone more synonymous with modern masculinity than Timothée Chalamet? Ever since the Dune star came on the scene, he has been redefining what it means to be a style icon and—more recently—what it means to be Kylie Jenner’s rumored boyfriend. The 27-year-old actor recently stepped out to film an upcoming N.Y.C. project in a hot-pink-and-black Louis Vuitton sweater that’s a perfect example of what’s trendy right now: high-end luxury with a dash of bright hues.

Pink has been climbing its way through the menswear ranks for years now, and 2023 has cemented it as the color of choice for Hollywood’s leading men, from Michael B. Jordan’s street style Versace to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s baby-pink Oscars suit. So it’s no surprise at all that Chalamet was seen rocking Hollywood’s current favorite hue with Louis Vuitton’s Oversized Fleece Jumper in black and pink, a second-hand version of which is currently selling for $688 on eBay.

Timothée Chalamet filming a project in N.Y.C.’s NoHo. GC Images

Chalamet is well known for breaking fashion rules and dabbling in fun styles, often in LV fits, which makes this pink-and-black jumper an even more fitting choice for the actor. In 2019, he famously wore a Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh harness over a black shirt and pants. Two years later, he rocked a sparkly black Louis Vuitton suit from its womenswear line over a bare chest at the Oscars, then wowed crowds again with a red, backless Haider Ackermann jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival. Chalamet is setting the fashion guidelines for a new generation, and from his love of sparkles to his penchant for bright colors, the very first rule seems to be to have fun.