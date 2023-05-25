Tina Turner Fans Flock to Her Tennessee Museum Where the Her Iconic Outfits Are Now on View

Fans of Tina Turner flocked to a Tennessee museum where some of the music legend’s most iconic outfits are stored.

The museum opened in 2014 inside the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville, which is located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis, according to Associated Press. It contains her dress from the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, in which she starred alongside Mel Gibson. It also displays the Armani, Versace and Bob Mackie dresses she wore during her energetic live performances.

The museum building was formerly Flagg Grove School, which was originally built in 1889 to educate the area’s black children. Turner attended school herself as a child, and the museum still contains the original blackboard and desks Turner and her classmates used. The institution’s director, Sonia Outlaw-Clark, told AP that the museum was hoping to honor Turner this weekend during its annual Exit 56 Blues Fest.

Turner, 83, passed away Wednesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, her manager told the newswire service. The Grammy-winner was known for her popular songs “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” and “Simply The Best.” Following the news of her death, fans have caused a massive spike in streams for Turner’s music, TMZ reported.

Well-wishers also flocked to her her lakeside villa in Switzerland where she died. They left flowers, candles and notes in honor of her legacy. Turner moved to Switzerland in the mid-1990s and took Swiss citizenship in 2013, even relinquishing her U.S. passport, according to AP. She resided at the estate for nearly three decades.

A woman lays flowers outside the entrance to the estate of late singer Tina Turner following the announcement of her death, in Kusnacht on May 25, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

“When she was passing by, she was smiling, she could feel that we were looking at her, but was always very discreet,” one local told Reuters. “Everyone loved her. I grew up with Tina Turner and she was a great woman to me, with a lot of sorrow too due to life’s hard knocks but absolutely someone we could admire.”