Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Just Unveiled New Athletic Shorts That Can Double as Daywear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Brady’s apparel company Brady Brand prides itself on apparel that works just as well for athletics as it does for everyday, and its new shorts are perfectly in line with that athleisure-minded philosphy.

Out today, Brady Brand’s All Day Comfort Shorts (A. D. C., for short) are the latest comfortable but stylish offering from the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s brand. The A.D.C. shorts feature a seven-inch inseam, a lightweight Cordura-Lycra hybrid material, mesh-lined pockets and two subtle logo details: The word “Brady” is printed along the pocket, and the waistband interior has a jacquard Brady logo too.

The shorts are currently on sale for $65 on the Brady Brand website and come in three colors—black (or “Ink”), a grey-beige called Flint, and a dark navy blue called Stone. Sizes range from small to XXL. While announcing the drop on Instagram, the brand called the new shorts “the most comfortable, durable & versatile training shorts available”—and truthfully, if they have the Brady stamp of approval, we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Brady Brand’s All Day Comfort line currently also offers joggers, short sleeve tees and even hooded sweatshirts that have all of Brady’s Super Bowl rings emblazoned on them. The joggers are offered in the same colorways as the shorts, while the tops come in a Heather Ink gray, a Heather Land brown or a Heather Oatmeal beige.

Brady Brand first launched in January of 2022, the month before the NFL star retired—for the first time. Brady then went on to un-retire in March to play one more year of pro football, re-retiring for good this time in February 2023. Few sports stars have achieved the same career success as Brady on and off-field, and his celebrity status makes an apparel line a smart investment for the former pro as he embarks on a new post-NFL career. With more time to focus on his other ventures, Brady could use this next year to really take Brady Brand to the next level, and we have a feeling the shorts line is only the beginning.

Buy Now: $65