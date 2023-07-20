Tom Brady Just Bought an Electric Boat Racing Team: ‘We Are Aiming for the Top’

After experiencing a legendary football career, Tom Brady is joining another competitive sport: electric boat racing.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has announced that he has purchased a team in the new E1 World Championship, joining tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Red Bull’s Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez, Reuters reported.

“E1 combines several things I love—speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders,” said Brady in a statement, as reported by Reuters. “I’m excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Perez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level and work together to help make the boating industry more sustainable, create incredible events, and especially to win.” He added, “My message to our competition: be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top.”

Brady’s team is the fifth entry into the competition which is set to start next year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The championship is made up of 10 teams and 20 mixed gender pilots, according to Reuters. The first season will include stops in Venice, Monaco and Rotterdam with more expected to be announced in the future. There are plans to include a race in the United States but not until 2025.

Organizers have said other big name investors will be announced in the future. E1 co-founder and CEO Rodi Basso also said that being environmentally conscious is important to the competition, and part of the motivation for welcoming the former quarterback to the competition.

“As important as racing is our commitment to sustainability and social impact and Tom is very passionate about the planned Acceleration Festivals at our races, which will showcase startups and developments in the clean tech industries everywhere we go,” Basso said, according to Reuters. “Tom is so aligned with our principles and vision for sport and impact.”

It may seem like an unexpected change in direction for Brady, but he explained to CNN that his interest in the league came from the time he’s spent sailing.

“I finished my football career and wanted to stay very involved in competitive sports,” he said. “Being down in this amazing climate here in Florida, I got into the boating culture, and I’ve always loved racing.”