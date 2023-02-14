Tom Brady Shared a Yogi Mystic’s Message About Love on His First Valentine’s Day Since Divorce

It’s been a big six months for Tom Brady. Last October, he and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen confirmed that they were finalizing their divorce after over 10 years of marriage. Four months later, Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL, and for good this time. Now, the first Valentine’s Day for these recent single celebs has rolled around, and Brady took the opportunity to get philosophical about love in all its forms, sharing a message from yogi mystic Sadhguru on his Instagram story along with photos of the kids he shares with Bündchen and first wife Bridget Moynahan.

“Love is not a transaction,” reads the quote shared on Brady’s story. “It is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion.”

The quote is attributed to Sadhguru, a yogi, mystic, visionary and founder of the nonprofit public service organization Isha Foundation, whose celebrity followers on social media include Will Smith, Ava DuVernay and Ariana Grande.

Brady followed the post with a series of photos of his kids: daughter Vivian, and sons Jack and Benjamin, captioning them “the sweetest,” “true love” and “HVD” — presumably standing for happy Valentine’s Day. Ex Bündchen also marked the holiday on Instagram with photos of herself enjoying some puppy love from their family dogs Lua and Fluffy.

“Pure love!!” Bündchen captioned the post. “I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️.”

When Brady and Bündchen announced the end of their marriage in October, eight months after Brady’s first retirement announcement, both parties shared similar statements on Instagram about their separation.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” read the seven-time Super Bowl winner‘s statement, per ESPN. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart,” read Bündchen’s post that same day. “And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and only wish the best for Tom always.”