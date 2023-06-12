Watch Tom Brady Knock a Drone Out of the Air With a Football From the Deck of a $300 Million Yacht

Tom Brady may be retired, but a recent viral video makes it clear he’s not really rusty yet.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots legend made an appearance in a video by popular YouTuber MrBeast. Brady was presented the challenge of knocking down a drone with a football from the deck of a $300 million yacht.

“All right,” Brady says in the video, “If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement.” His daughter wasn’t too confident in his skills. “Dad, you’re gonna like miss,” she said. He responded, “I probably will miss.”

He didn’t miss in the video that has received over 64 million views as of this article’s writing. Which had the YouTube star touring a series of yachts, from the sinking ship he bought for a dollar to a $1 billion cruise ship. MrBeast claimed on social media that in the 24 hours since it was published it received the second most in YouTube history; only the infamous Will Smith slap against Chris Rock has received more views in that same time period. An inquiry to YouTube from Robb Report about this claim was not returned.

In the video, Brady also attempted to throw a football from the yacht to a pal of MrBeast who was on a jet ski. He completed the second challenge, but MrBeast’s friend has hands like frying pans and dropped the perfectly thrown ball.

Brady, who is also a yacht-owner, was recently seen in France where he attended the 24 Hours of Le Mans, USA Today reported. He and his Brady Brand were a sponsor for Hertz Team JOTA. He was also at the French Open sitting next to Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic, who won the tournament and set a record for men’s all-time Grand Slams.

Next year will be a significant one for Brady. He is set to work at FOX Sports as a lead NFL analyst, according to USA Today. He has signed a 10-year contract that’s reportedly worth $375 million. He will start the role in 2024.