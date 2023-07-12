Tom Cruise Sports a Charcoal Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane Look at the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Premiere

At the New York City premiere of the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise showcased a look that was both suave and timeless.

The Hollywood icon wore an impressive Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane outfit. It was made up of the brand’s two button in charcoal wool gabardine ($2,650), classic pants in charcoal wool gabardine ($990) , and tuxedo derby shoes in polished bull ($990). He also sported a collared undershirt and, of course, his well-known megawatt smile.

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The actor previously wore an elegant timepiece during a stop on his press tour to promote Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. For his recent appearance in Seoul, Cruise wore a Cartier Santos de Cartier watch. It has a 39.8 mm rectangular case made out of stainless steel, which encases a silvered opaline dial containing Roman numerals and blue sword-shaped hands. It’s water-resistant and powered by the calibre 1847 MC automatic winding movement.

Cruise, who turned 61 on July 3, performed all of his stunts for the movie, according to CBS News. When you see him in car chases, spiraling in a parachute, and nearly driving a motorcycle off a cliff, that’s all him.

Cruise reportedly said of his daring feats, “I’m just thinking about story. I’m thinking about, you know, the adventure of doing something like that and trying to find a way—not only just the stunt but how do we film it. How do we delight an audience and put them right on the edge of your seat. That’s what we want to do.”

The actor landed a box office hit just last summer with Top Gun, and he recently explained why he keeps bringing audiences thrillers.

“I’m a fan of movies, first and foremost, and I’ve spent my life wanting to make movies and its a privilege, and that’s why I do it. I want people to have a great summer. I want people to have a great time at the movies,” Cruise said, according to CBS News.