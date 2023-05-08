Tom Cruise and His ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet Made a Cameo at the Coronation—and the MTV Movie Awards

Tom Cruise is getting some serious mileage out of the fighter jet from Top Gun: Maverick.

The legendary actor made cameo appearances at two separate high-profile events on Sunday evening from the cockpit of the P-51 Mustang that appeared in last year’s blockbuster film.

In a pre-recorded video message aired at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in California, the 60-year-old superstar proudly hoisted a golden popcorn trophy he received for his performance in the hit sequel while soaring through the clouds.

“Hi, everyone, thank you so much for this award,” Cruise said. “I make these films for you.”

The A-lister did the almost exact same sky-high skit for the coronation concert. During the star-studded event at Windsor Castle, Cruise appeared in another pre-recorded clip in which he delivered an airborne message to the newly crowned king from the cockpit of the same single-seat aircraft. This time around, though, there was no popcorn trophy in shot.

Cruise in the P-51 Mustang. YouTube

“Pilot to pilot, your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” Cruise said before he saluted and nosedived away from the camera.

The actor obtained his pilot’s license in 1994 and is an experienced aviator. So too is the king. Charles III flew solo for the first time 1969 before being awarded his private pilot’s license two months later and his Royal Air Force wings in August 1971. The monarch served for both the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force between 1971 and 1976. He is also now the commander-in-chief of the UK military.

Cruise wasn’t the only A-lister to send the new king a video message, either. Irish Aator Pierce Brosnan said Charles had developed a “host of action man skills” over the years, while adventurer Bear Grylls chimed in to say the king “even took on the Royal Marines commando training—one of the hardest programs in the world.”

More than 20,000 people joined the royal family at the king’s palace to the west of London on Sunday evening and enjoyed performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That. The king has since thanked performers at the coronation concert for a “great treat.”