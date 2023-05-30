Tom Holland Rocks a TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph at the Monaco Grand Prix

Since 2011, TAG Heuer has been the official watch partner of the Monaco Grand Prix. And this year, the brand invited several notable names to take in the action, including Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland.

The actor, who brought several of his family members to the prestigious F1 event, got to wave the checkered flag and hang out with Red Bull Racing team members in the garage and paddock. He also watched the race with fellow VIPs such as Maria Sharapova and Orlando Bloom.

Throughout the festivities, Holland rocked a green short-sleeved button-down, a tank top, khaki trousers, and, of course, a TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. The timepiece, priced at $6,450, features a black ceramic bezel and a black dial dotted with three subdials and hour markers.

Designed to honor the Carrera line’s 60th anniversary, the watch is set in a 39 mm case crafted from polished steel. It comes in either a black dial or a blue alternative with matching calfskin straps. Three counters in silver “azure” sit atop the reverse panda design. Its main dial also features a 60-second scale and tachymeter scale along the tension ring, which was Jack Heuer’s idea for the first Carrera model.

“Nothing better than sharing weekends like this with your family. Love you lads ❤️ thanks @tagheuer for having us. See you next year 👀,” Holland captioned his Instagram post.

TAG Heuer recently debuted a trio of Monaco watches to mark the 2023 edition of the Grand Prix in Original Blue, Racing Red, and Turquoise. The three watches each sport skeletonized dials, and all of them are set in 39 mm cases crafted from sandblasted grade 2 titanium.

The trio is also equipped with the brand’s in-house Heuer 02 movement (somewhat similar to the TAG Heuer Monaco’s original movement from the ‘70s), which uses the column wheel to activate the chronograph. The automatic calibre, seen through the open caseback, delivers an 80-hour power reserve and water resistance of up to 100 meters.