Travis Scott Shows Off a $120,000 New Louis Vuitton Trunk He Got From Pharrell’s Auction House

Travis Scott has a penchant for luxury, and he recently took to social media to show off a huge purchase he made.

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker shared in Instagram stories a Louis Vuitton trunk that displayed rainbow LVs. Scott reportedly purchased it through Joopiter auction last year for $121,250. The entire sale from Pharrell’s auction house, which included 47 items, raised $5.25 million in its first run in November.

Travis Scott ups his briefcase game with Pharrell’s $120K Louis Vuitton trunk https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/rQ44eoY1Sm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 12, 2023

The rapper is clearly a fan of the producer, as he was seen not too long ago sporting items from Pharrell’s debut Louis Vuitton collection. The spring 2024 menswear collection has clearly resonated with fashion lovers, as the runway show received 775 million views on the French luxury fashion house’s owned platforms.

It is going to be a busy year for Scott, as he is due to release his highly anticipated work Utopia—his first studio album in nearly five years. He has announced a livestream of the launch of his new effort at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, CNN reported. Tickets for the event happening July 28 are already sold out, despite the rapper releasing little information about what will actually take place.

He has teased some ideas about what fans can expect from the album, saying in a February 2021 i-D interview, “I want to make a f***ing new sound.” While speaking to the crowd at Wireless Festival on July 8, he also related it to his first studio album and his first mixtape.

“Every time I listen to [Utopia], it just takes me back to the Rodeo days and the Owl Pharaoh days,” Scott said, according to GQ. “It just takes me back to the mother****ing days where we used to just flip sh** upside-mother****ing-down!”

It has also been reported that his new music release may contain collaborations with The Weeknd, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, and Swae Lee. Judging by the anticipation for the album, it is almost surely to experience heavy streams from hip hop fans.