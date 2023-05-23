Travis Scott’s Cannes Sneakers Might Be a Preview of His Next Collab With Jordan Brand

Travis Scott is set to release his fourth studio album in June—but that’s not the only project that has fans watching his every move.

On Monday, the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of The Idol, a somewhat shocking film starring Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd. Scott wore an all-black look that playfully reinterpreted the traditional black-tie dress code. He accessorized it with a diamond necklace and sleek sunglasses—and finished it all off with a pair of shoes that set the sneaker community’s rumor mill alight.

Some online suspect the Houston rapper’s kicks were an out-of-town preview for his next collaboration with Nike’s Jordan Brand. The black suede sneakers featured a reverse Swoosh logo and white and chestnut color-blocked accents. They also included the signature Jumpman logo, seen on the tongue, and white outsoles. As Hypebeast noted, the colors were similar to those of Scott’s previous collaborative releases.

Travis Scott attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the Cannes film festival wearing what may be his first Nike/Jordan Brand signature shoe. Corbis via Getty Images

If the shoe does end up hitting the market, there won’t be any trouble selling it. Sneakerheads have moved fast to buy the limited editions the rapper has helped design. For instance, Scott’s 2019 effort, the Air Jordan 1 High OG TS sneakers, sold out in a single morning, Bloomberg reported. Although they were priced at $175, they quickly hit the resale market for as much as $1,000.

GQ has called Scott one of the most powerful collaborators in the sneaker world, reporting that shoe stores get so many calls about his releases that their businesses become overwhelmed. Stadium Goods chief marketing officer Yu-Ming Wu told the magazine that the rapper’s releases set him apart from other entertainer shoe collaborations because Scott demonstrates a genuine appreciation of sneaker culture.

“He often brings back older, hyped sneakers which helps educate new heads and remind the old heads. His love and respect for the industry is a big part of his sneaker cult following” Wu said.