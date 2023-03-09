You Can Actually Buy the High-End Men’s Fragrance From ‘Triangle of Sadness’

This Sunday, Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness will be going up against nine other nominees for the Best Picture Oscar win—but if you already know this was your favorite film of the year and are looking for a deeper dive into the wealthy, malaise-steeped world it inhabits, you’re in luck.

The perfume ad that catapults Carl (Harris Dickinson) into stardom (and then imprisons him there) features a real fragrance, as GQ‘s writer Eileen Cartter recently uncovered: Swedish perfumer Stora Skuggan’s Fantôme de Maules, available for purchase via the brand’s website, for roughly $160 (£140), and through a few retailers closer to home such as LuckyScent, Garmentory, and Smallflower.

In the movie, the fragrance is called Grande Ombre for Men, and we see it both when Carl is at the opening casting call and has his lookbook reviewed and later on when he and a few fellow passengers land on a deserted island after their yacht goes down. Grande Ombre is among the items washed ashore from the yacht’s wreckage, giving us a closer look at the glass bottle and its round emerald topper. Stora Skuggan posted about the perfume bottle’s appearance back in October, writing: “not a bad cinematic debut for our perfumes.”

Stora Skuggan describes this Fantôme scent as an eau de parfum with chypre scents, featuring top notes of bergamot, galbanum, lemon, and green leaves; heart notes of forest flowers, coriander, lavender absolute, and cardamom; and base notes of oakmoss, sandalwood, tonka bean, vetiver, cedarwood, and labdanum.

The brand’s backstory for the fragrance is an elaborate one, based on an imagined “enigmatic being” in the small village of Maules who calls himself the Fantôme de Maules, or ghost of Maules. “Who is Fantôme de Maules? A recluse, an outcast from society who has made a home in the forest? A survivalist preparing for the apocalypse? We will never know, because he doesn’t want us to.”

Stora Skuggan Fantôme de Maules

Stora Skuggan

Buy Now on Smallflower: $160

In some ways, this Fantôme sounds like the antithesis to Carl and his girlfriend Yaya (Charlbi Dean), who live highly Instagrammed lives trying to make it as models and influencers. “The modern world is alight with information and the shadows are shrinking,” the brand muses. “It is rare to come across someone who doesn’t feel it is necessary to explain himself.”

For its stunning bottle and ethereal backstory, Fantôme de Maules was the perfect pick for Triangle of Sadness‘s blend of luxury and despair.