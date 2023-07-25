Tyler, the Creator Says Jay-Z Offered to Sign Him to Roc Nation, but He Turned It Down

Tyler, the Creator said that he and other members of Odd Future were offered a place at Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation.

During a recent appearance on DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz podcast, he explained meeting the rapper and business mogul. “[Jay-Z] invited us to one of his LA homes and we just ate tacos,” Tyler said, according to Hypebeast. “We ate some tacos and he wanted to sign us. I was like ‘Man you’re cool, but no.’”

The Call Me If You Get Lost artist explained his reason for not pursuing the partnership. “Him, Puff—a lot of people were interested. I don’t know, I just want creative control and I do everything,” he said.

Despite the deal not panning out, it doesn’t seem like there’s bad blood between the two parties. Tyler told the Rap Radar Podcast that he was at the Roc Nation brunch this past February. He even shared a funny story involving the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker (h/t HipHopDX).

“Illest part of the Roc Nation Brunch, I went for three reasons. I always wanted to go just cause I never went,” Tyler said. “Two, I was curious what food they had there. And three, I wanted to see how many times I could be called ‘king.’ I counted nine.”

“And the illest part is Jay let me park my BMW right in the front. Everybody else had to shuttle. He let me park it right in front in the hills. Probably top four moments I’ve ever felt cool. Like, the textbook cool,” he said. “My homie sent me two weeks ago Christian Combs’ Instagram and these motherfu**ers had a photo shoot with my car in front of the God damn Roc Nation! And I saw Christian last night and I shoulda told him, ‘N***a, don’t sit on my God damn car!’”



From left: Tyler’s Cartier lineup includes a Baguette Or Coulissant, Santos-Dumont, Baignoire, Must de Cartier Tank, Crash, Obus, Petit Cylindre and Tank Louis Cartier. Luis “Panch” Perez

Speaking of Tyler’s cars, last year the rapper shared with Robb Report his impressive collection of vehicles, including a McLaren 675LT, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II. He also showed off his bonkers collection of Cartier watches (pictured above), which range from a Baignoire and Santos-Dumont to a Tank Louis and a Crash. His library of vinyl, jewelry and designer trunks are no slouches, either.