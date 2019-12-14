‘It Smells Like Ship’: Richard Branson’s New Virgin Voyages Fragrance Ad Is the Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

Virgin Voyages may not launch until the spring, but you can smell like you’ve spent a week on one of Sir Richard Branson’s boats right now. That’s because the business mogul’s new adults-only cruise line is launching a fragrance of its own, Ship No. 1.

Referred to as the “signature scent of [the line’s first ship] Scarlet Lady,” the fragrance evokes the feeling of being at sea with its hint of sea lavender and salt air contrasted against the warmth of sun-kissed wood from a fig tree. What’s more, Ship No. 1 is the perfect way to prepare for a week-long cruise on the ship, as it will be “infused” throughout Scarlet Lady once it sets sail in March.

Best of all: To accompany the release of the fragrance, Virgin Voyages has released a special black-and-white commercial staring none other than Sir Richard himself. Meant to resemble the iconic Calvin Klein Obsession commercials of the early ‘90s, the businessman-turned-adventure can be seen staring pensively out at the sea before turning to the camera and dead-panning, “It smells like ship.” Well-played, sir.

Virgin Voyages’ Ship No. 1 is available exclusively on itsmellslikeship.com. Priced at $50 per 100 mL bottle, net-proceeds will be donated to the ocean conservation non-profit foundation, Ocean Unite and its 30X30 initiative, which aims to safeguard at least 30-percent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

We’re just hoping it evokes more bow than stern.