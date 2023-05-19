Disney World Is Closing Its Interactive Star Wars Hotel That Just Opened Last Year

Disney World’s Stars Wars–themed hotel is going on its final voyage.

The Galactic Starcruiser interactive lodgings based on the iconic universe is closing in September, the resort announced. The experience just opened last year, Forbes reported.

The attraction located at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Orlando, Fla., cost guests from about $4,800 to $6,000 per cabin, according to CNN. That sticker price included a two-night experience with food, programming, and special access to the Galaxy’s Edge area of the theme park.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” the resort said in its statement.

The last chance to stay at the interactive hotel will be from September 28 to 30. Guests who had booked trips on or after that final date will be contacted soon to discuss options or modifications to their plans, Disney said. New bookings have been temporarily paused, though the attraction will reopen May 26. The company said it looked forward to providing guests an “excellent experience” during its remaining time open.

The Galactic Starcruiser garnered some of the highest guest-satisfaction ratings in Walt Disney World’s 50-year history. On a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company had to save money more aggressively. “The cost-cutting initiatives I announced last quarter are well underway, and we are on track to meet or exceed our target of $5.5 billion,” he said.

When asked why the attraction was closing, a Disney spokesperson told CNN it was a “business decision” without further comment. They also didn’t share what will come of the building that houses it. A Robb Report inquiry to Disney was not returned.