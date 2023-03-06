How to Watch Every Oscars Best Picture Nominee Before the Big Night

Haven’t been able to watch the 10 movies up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars? This year, all but two are available online. Meaning, you might actually have to leave the house and go to the theater. The rest you can either rent, buy or stream—and we highly suggest seeing each and every film if you have the time. A few of the top titles competing in the category include Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans—favored in that order. The 95th Academy Awards airs on Sunday, March 12, 2023, on ABC. Here’s how and where you can see the 2023 Best Picture nominees.

How to Watch All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front is streaming exclusively on Netflix, where it was first released back in October. The historical drama is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s best-selling novel from 1928. Though, the endings differ. As the title suggests, it follows Paul (Felix Kammerer), a young German soldier on the Western Front during World War I. If you enjoyed the Oscar-winning flick 1917, this is right up your alley.

How to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water

If any movie deserves to be watched in theaters, it’s Avatar: The Way of Water. In fact, that’s the only way you can see it. James Cameron’s highly anticipated (and long-awaited) sequel has become the world’s third highest-grossing movie of all time. If you didn’t know, first place belongs to its predecessor. The saga tells the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) who are struggling to keep their family together while navigating a dying planet.

How to Watch Elvis

You can stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis right now on HBO Max. The biopic hit theaters in June 2022 and stars Austin Butler, who plays The King, and Tom Hanks as the exploitative manager Tom Parker. Butler is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Presley. He reportedly spent three years preparing for the role, so it would appear all that method acting paid off.

How to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the movie everyone can’t stop talking about. Luckily, if you haven’t seen it, there’s more than one place to find it. The Best Picture front-runner is available on Showtime, or you can access it through the Showtime add-on if you subscribe to Hulu, Paramount+ or Amazon. You can also rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV. Michelle Yeoh who plays Evelyn Wang is nominated for Best Actress, making history as the first Asian woman to be recognized in the category. The sci-fi comedy follows Wang through parallel universes as she takes on a superhero-type role to battle evil and save the world.

How to Watch Tár

The Oscar-nominated film Tár can be found on Peacock of all places, but you must be a subscriber in order to watch it. Another option is to buy or rent it through Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube for a fee. The drama centers around Lydia Tár, a renowned female composer and conductor who’s getting ready to lead the Berlin Philharmonic. Cate Blanchett is a contender for Best Actress for her performance.

How to Watch The Banshees of Inisherin

If you subscribe to HBO Max, then you can watch The Banshees of Inisherin for free. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for it via the streaming platform of your choosing—YouTube, Google Play or Apple TV. Colin Farrell, who plays Pádraic Súilleabháin, is nominated for Best Actor alongside costars and fellow Irish actors Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan who are recognized in the Supporting Actor and Actress categories. Set on the remote, fictional island of Inisherin, it follows two lifelong friends whose relationship comes to a painful end.

How to Watch The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans isn’t on any of the streamers, however, you can buy or rent it on Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu. The cast of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated drama includes Gabriel LaBell, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen. The plot is semi-biographical, taking heavy inspiration from the filmmaker’s upbringing and the ways in which his family shaped his early life and career.

How to Watch Top Gun: Maverick

Fans of the 1986 original film rejoiced when Top Gun: Maverick made its theatrical debut in May. Now, you can stream the blockbuster sequel on Paramount+ or pay for it on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV. Tom Cruise reprised his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and co-produced the second installment. Miles Teller and Glen Powell also joined the ensemble.

How to Watch Triangle of Sadness

It just got easier to watch Triangle of Sadness at home. You have the option of streaming it on Hulu for free or renting it on Prime Video. In the wealth satire, a supermodel couple boards a luxury yacht. However, when the ship is stuck by a storm, all hell breaks loose. Did we mention Woody Harrelson was cast as the captain?

How to Watch Women Talking

Just like Avatar: The Way of Water, Women Talking is not available on any streaming service—the #MeToo movie is only playing in theaters. The film is an adaptation of Miriam Toews’s 2018 novel that was based on true events that occurred in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia. It stars female powerhouses such as Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara.