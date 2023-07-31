Prince William Surprised Food Truck Customers by Handing Out Veggie Burgers in London

Imagine stopping to get some grub and seeing one of the most recognized faces in the world.

That’s the experience recent hungry visitors of a South London food truck had when Prince William was handing out Earthshot Burgers—environmentally friendly plant-based sandwiches that help promote the winners of last year’s Earthshot Prize, an award created by the Prince of Wales and the Royal Foundation to celebrate those committed to fixing environment issues.

“Coming right up,” the senior royal said as he gave out the burgers to the shocked customers. “Morning, everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go.”

William set up the independent charity in 2020 to develop innovative solutions to repair and restore our environment, according to a caption for a YouTube video about his surprise stand appearance. This latest event was done in collaboration with the founders of the YouTube channel Sorted Food, which posts reviews of kitchen gadgets and recipes, and highlighted each of the 2022 winners of the Earthshot Prize—each of whom was awarded $1.3 million (£1 million) for their efforts.

“So the box you’re about to eat in is built by a company called Notpla and there’s no plastic involved, they’ve come up with a seaweed coating,” William told customers of an offering from the van. “The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.” The prince added that he couldn’t “vouch for the taste, the quality but . . . I’m rolling with it.”

And this isn’t the only Earthshot event the prince has on his schedule. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales plans to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 19 in New York City, Kensington Palace announced. At the event, 15 finalists who developed climate solutions will be honored, People reported. William was set to attend last year’s gathering in the Big Apple, but the trip was canceled due to the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.