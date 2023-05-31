A Michigan Art Dealer Accused of Defrauding Collectors Out of $1.6 Million Is Expected to Strike a Plea Deal

A Michigan gallerist who faces allegations of defrauding art collectors out of $1.6 million worth of works is reportedly set to strike a deal with authorities.

Wendy Beard is expected to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The dealer, who runs the Wendy Halsted Gallery in Birmingham, reportedly engaged in various fraudulent schemes and deceitful practices, including accepting payment for artworks that were never delivered and selling consigned artworks without informing the rightful owners.

The F.B.I. arrested Beard, 58, last October on wire fraud charges following an extensive investigation into the allegations.

The dealer is accused of engaging in these deceptive activities from at least March 9, 2019, until at least October 14, 2022, The New York Times reports. Beard allegedly utilized false pretenses and representations, such as faking medical illnesses and crafting e-mail addresses for fictitious employees, to defraud individuals and obtain money and property, according to court documents.

Those who have come forward claiming to be victims of Beard’s scams include Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist J. Ross Baughman and four other clients who filed an affidavit recounting their experiences with Beard.

“She was willing to take advantage of me,” Baughman said in an interview with The New York Times.

In one instance, an 82-year-old art collector consigned about $900,000 worth of photo prints, including a famous 1942 piece by Ansel Adams titled The Tetons and the Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, with Beard. The gallerist appraised the work at $625,000 but later allegedly informed the collector that she was unable to sell it, Hypebeast reports. However, court documents revealed that Beard reportedly consigned the piece herself through a Wyoming gallery, where it sold for $440,000 without the knowledge or consent of the original collector.

Beard’s lawyer, Steve Fishman, confirmed to Artnet that his client is expected to take a plea deal but declined to give further comments on the case. If Beard does strike this deal, she will be forced to repay all the proceeds obtained through her fraudulent schemes and surrender any of the assets acquired as a result.