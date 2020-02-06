A Yacht Charter, CBD Chocolates and Very Luxe Blankets: Inside the $225,000 Oscar Nominee Gift Bag

Movie’s biggest night, the Oscars, is almost upon us. Beyond the red carpet parade and (notoriously long) telecast, the ceremony is loaded with tradition, few as envy-inducing as the luxe swag bestowed on the nominees. This year’s is set to be one of the grandest ever.

Conceived and distributed by Distinctive Assets for nearly two decades, the ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag may not be officially affiliated with the Academy, but it has become a staple of its most significant event just the same. DA founder and gifting expert Lash Fary sees the gesture as something more than the product placement it can help provide. “Every human being, regardless of wealth or fame, appreciates the simple joy of a gift…it is assembled with a profound sense of gratitude for the incredible performances these talented individuals shared with all of us this year,” he said in a statement.

So what exactly can those vying for the top prize across the Oscars’ many competitive categories expect to receive this time around? There’s a silk, kimono-style robe from Soma for luxuriating after an extensive press tour for one. Johanna Howard’s hand-dyed alpaca throws may please the homebodies among the pool of nominees, and the gourmands can take advantage of an in-home culinary experience from Coda Signature centered on cannabis-infused chocolate treats (if that doesn’t hit the spot, there’s also a bag of Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies). And if any of them are in the mood to travel, a voyage aboard the opulent Scenic Eclipse expedition yacht should help satisfy their wanderlust. Ditto for a stay at the Faro Punta Cumplida in the Canary Islands.

But what really sets the selection apart from years past is the focus on holistic health. Between the Daybreaker yoga, CloSYS oral spa kit and Muse’s meditation headband, this gift bag seems primed to boost both physical and mental well-being.

“I have always included numerous health and wellness items because it is both a personal passion of mine and something I know resonates with many of the nominated stars,” Fary told Robb Report in an email. “This year, many of these items happen to be products I personally use and love, so it feels like I’m sharing recommendations to my would-be friends.” If only we all had friends like that.