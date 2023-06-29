‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Is Delayed Due to the Writers Strike, Tom Hollander Says

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 2 of The White Lotus.

Fans of The White Lotus may have to wait longer for the series’ highly anticipated upcoming season.

Tom Hollander, who played the wealthy British ex-pat Quentin in the second season, revealed during an appearance on The News Agents podcast that the third installment of the show is on hold due to the writers strike.

“Like everything else, it’s on pause,” Hollander said. “They can’t actually shoot it, and they can’t write it, I think they know what the story is.” He also said that the show’s creator Mike White is concerned about getting removed from the Writers’ Guild, so he has halted production. “You wouldn’t want to [be thrown out of the union], you’d be a scab.”

An inquiry to Warner Bros.—owner of subscription service Max—was not immediately returned.

Recently, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller, and hundreds of other actors reportedly signed a letter urging the Screen Actors Guild to consider striking rather than accepting a deal with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that they feel may not inadequately address their concerns.

As for White Lotus, White said while appearing at the Vivid Sydney Festival with Jennifer Coolidge that her character, Tanya McQuoid, could “absolutely” get her own spin-off series. Although the breakout character died in the second season, it’s still possible that a prequel series could be made focusing on the character.

“I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that,” White said, according to Robb Report sister site Deadline. “It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’”



When asked where she would want the prequel to take place, Coolidge said, “Australia gets my vote.” Coolidge also previously said in an interview that she hopes Tanya’s husband Greg (played by Jon Gries), who appeared to plot Tanya’s murder in order to obtain her wealth, dies in “meat-grinding machine.”