We’ve all got an eye on tomorrow—now, perhaps, more than ever: Who are the talents primed to shine, the future I-knew-them-whens? There’s no one better placed to identify those budding superstars than the current crop of best in class. So Robb Report tapped some of the biggest leaders in the world of luxury to share the names of up-and-comers in fields ranging from fine wine to car racing and from architecture to restaurants. We asked one simple question: “Who is the next you?” Here are their answers.

News Who’s the Next You? Architect and Product Creator Stephen Burks on Design Director Johan Schwind Extensive training in product design has led this duo to have brilliant, multi-faceted careers.