You Can Now Pay a Company to Clean Up Your Online Reputation

Digital reputation management is in a growth spurt, and Matta’s company now competes with numerous others, including Igniyte, Profile Defenders, Big Blue Robot, Brand Yourself, and Digitalis Reputation. The explosion isn’t without its critics, however. Some free-speech activists claim that the service limits freedom of expression. “We are not against a person’s right to express their views online,” Matta says. But he does object to Google being “the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

The trouble with the search engine, he says, is that the most salacious stories rise up the search rankings because they attract the most interest. “That’s fine, if the story is true,” he says. “But if it’s untrue, no one should have to put up with that. The victim has just as much right to use the digital tools at their disposal to present their version of themselves as the person who’s criticizing them.”

Prices for Reputation Defender’s services vary from $3,000 a year to more than $100,000 for the same period, depending on the client’s profile and the degree of difficulty of the task.

Americans have more reason than Europeans to use the service because the European Union (EU) has introduced “right to be forgotten” legislation that EU citizens can use to compel Google and other search engines to delete negative stories if the private right to be forgotten outweighs the public’s right to know.

Could Matta help someone like Roseanne Barr, whose negative (and offensive) social media posts caused the actress to be fired from her eponymous TV show? “We don’t have a magic eraser, and the internet has no delete button,” he says. He advises anyone who has ever tweeted and regretted it “to delete the post and apologize, which often works.”

How else can you polish your digital character? Matta recommends monitoring personal search results using Google Alerts. On social media, restrict comments to a limited audience. And create a strong online presence with a personal website and by publishing your biography, articles, and blogs. “This gives you a positive protective layer,” he says.

In the unhappy event that you do become the victim of malicious or inaccurate comments online, don’t necessarily react in that space, despite the temptation, Matta advises. “In most cases, it only makes things worse by attracting more attention.”

What about those who should not be protected online or anywhere else? What does Matta say to clients who ask him to cover up something serious, such as a criminal conviction, that the public has a right to know? “We say a firm no.” There remain some limits to privacy.