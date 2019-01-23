Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

You Can Now See the Swiss Alps from a $60 Million Crystal-Encrusted Gondola

Take in the Matterhorn through a glass floor up to 12,740 feet in the air.

Matterhorn Glacier Ride Photo © Zermatt Bergbahnen

Related Articles

Talk about over-the-top. Ski resort entertainment may have found a new peak with the new Matterhorn Glacier Ride in Zermatt, Switzerland, which offers views of one of Europe’s tallest mountains from a $60 million gondola decked out in one million Swarovski crystals. And its hefty price tag—and Instagramable decor—aren’t its only claim to fame. The gondola is the highest tri-cable lift in the world and operates from Europe’s highest mountain station. If that’s not enough for you, it also comes with a glass bottom for an extra thrill.

The ride, which opened late last November, is a collaboration between Italian ski lift manufacturer Leitner Ropeways, automotive design house Pininfarina, and crystal empire Swarovski, according to Bloomberg. It reaches 2,950 feet in nine minutes on 2.5 mile-long cables starting at the Trockener Stage station to the Klein Matterhorn, where it drops off passengers at 12,740 breathtaking feet.
Matterhorn Glacier Ride

Matterhorn Glacier Ride  Photo © AndreaSoltermann

crystal-ride-zbag-3 

The crystal cabins are more than attention-seeking tourist draws—they come with triple the capacity, alleviating a 40-year-old system that had passengers waiting up to an hour and a half to get to the top of the mountain.
Matterhorn Glacier Ride

Matterhorn Glacier Ride  Photo © AndreaSoltermann

The new $60 million lift is second only to Austria’s $72 million Stubai Glacier Ride, and for two and a half years it was the highest construction site on the continent. Tickets for the Matterhorn Glacier ride, however, will only cost you $10 a piece. By 2021, two more lifts will be erected to service 335 mountainous miles between Switzerland and Italy.
But if you prefer to remain grounded, the Klein Matterhorn already offers snow tubing, a futuristic cinema lounge, and a subterranean glacier palace.

More News

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in News

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad