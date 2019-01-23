You Can Now See the Swiss Alps from a $60 Million Crystal-Encrusted Gondola

Talk about over-the-top. Ski resort entertainment may have found a new peak with the new Matterhorn Glacier Ride in Zermatt, Switzerland, which offers views of one of Europe’s tallest mountains from a $60 million gondola decked out in one million Swarovski crystals. And its hefty price tag—and Instagramable decor—aren’t its only claim to fame. The gondola is the highest tri-cable lift in the world and operates from Europe’s highest mountain station. If that’s not enough for you, it also comes with a glass bottom for an extra thrill.

The ride, which opened late last November, is a collaboration between Italian ski lift manufacturer Leitner Ropeways, automotive design house Pininfarina , and crystal empire Swarovski, according to Bloomberg . It reaches 2,950 feet in nine minutes on 2.5 mile-long cables starting at the Trockener Stage station to the Klein Matterhorn, where it drops off passengers at 12,740 breathtaking feet.

Once the four crystal-encrusted gondolas reach 560 feet, their matte glass floors turn transparent to offer nearly unparalleled views of the glacier that wraps around the base of the Matterhorn. While you ascend the mountain, you will be seated in heated leather and faux suede Pininfarina seats.

The crystal cabins are more than attention-seeking tourist draws—they come with triple the capacity, alleviating a 40-year-old system that had passengers waiting up to an hour and a half to get to the top of the mountain.

The new $60 million lift is second only to Austria’s $72 million Stubai Glacier Ride, and for two and a half years it was the highest construction site on the continent. Tickets for the Matterhorn Glacier ride, however, will only cost you $10 a piece. By 2021, two more lifts will be erected to service 335 mountainous miles between Switzerland and Italy

But if you prefer to remain grounded, the Klein Matterhorn already offers snow tubing, a futuristic cinema lounge, and a subterranean glacier palace.