Everything Luxury Shoppers Should Know About Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may not be the luxury sales event of the year, but even the most discerning and discriminating shoppers can find value and quality during the annual discounting event, which in 2020 will take place on October 13 and 14.

While Prime Day usually takes place over the summer, it’s been pushed back this year for two reasons: to avoid overwhelming shipping companies that are already dealing with increased demand from coast to coast, and to coincide with the beginning of the holiday shopping season. If it seems like Amazon is getting an early start on promoting end-of-year gifts, they are. With more of us expected to ship gifts to friends and family this year, instead of delivering them in person, Amazon and other retailers are trying to encourage shoppers to get a head start—so that our gifts won’t arrive late.

One of the ways the e-commerce giant will achieve that is by offering really appealing discounts. While we’re not sure what Amazon will put on sale just yet, in years past the retailer has slashed prices on everything from cookware (which you may need more of this year if travel restrictions mean you have to prepare an entire Thanksgiving dinner at home) to electronics, audio equipment and even some large appliances.

You can also expect deals on Amazon’s own family of products, from its range of Kindle tablets and readers to its Alexa suite of smart devices. (The retailer is already promoting a handful of early Prime Day Deals, including two Amazon Echos for the price of one.)

But here’s the catch. These deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t already subscribe to the service, which waives shipping fees (and gives you access to countless films, TV shows and other content through Prime Video), you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Watch this space for more of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals.

