Score This Excellent Robot Vacuum at a Significant Discount Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve almost reached the finish line of the two-day shopping lollapalooza known as Amazon Prime Day. If you’ve been plugged in, you’ve undoubtedly been inundated by newsletters, tweets, and posts on the subject. But before you put away your credit card, we have another item on sale that you just can’t miss: a smart robot, something that’s also been a hot topic lately.

AI, the two buzziest terms in the zeitgeist, technology that’s impacting the workforce significantly. This battle between man and machine, though, is certainly not a new thought. We’ve seen the worst of it on the silver screen with The Terminator franchise, The Matrix franchise, Blade Runner, and I, Robot, just to name a few. But it looks like this cinematic trope is becoming a reality. Still, I’d like to believe that a war is a ways aways. So, in the meantime, I’m going to take full advantage of all the smart devices available, all the tech items that have made my life infinitely easier.

I have machines that monitor my health, inform me about inclement weather, and answer my most random questions at a whim. But as I look around me, what I really need is a device that’ll clean my house. My schedule is pretty jam-packed, and when I do have a moment for myself, the last thing I want to do is sweep my floors. Enter the iRobot Roomba 692 vacuum, which is now marked down by 45 percent the original price. That’s huge, especially for a top-rated best-seller.

Buy Now: 300 $165

Indeed, there are many reasons why the iRobot Roomba 692 is highly lauded. First, it works with either Google Assistant or Alexa, which means that it’s controlled by the sound of your voice. Second, and perhaps most importantly, it is completely adaptive. The Roomba will gradually learn your cleaning habits over time, eventually offering you a personalized schedule. It also docks and recharges on its own after it uses its 90-minute battery life. Lastly, it can handle a variety of surfaces, using its three-stage cleaning system and multiple brushes to gather dirt from carpets, stone, and hardwood floors. It’s really effective.

All things considered, the iRobot Roomba 692 vaccum is a must-have, something that’ll make your day-to-day less stressful. It’s a smart machine that’ll work for you instead of against you…at least at the present moment. It’s definitely worth every penny. And now that it’s discounted significantly, there’s no excuses not to have one in your home.